Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Thursday with investors largely refraining from making significant moves due to a lack of fresh data, and a holiday in the U.S. for Thanksgiving Day.

Expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December aid sentiment, and investors are also looking ahead to Canadian GDP data, due on Friday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 28.90 points or 0.09% at 31,209.15 a few minutes past noon.

Badger Infrastructure, Interfor, Northland Power, Aritzia, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Cargojet, Bombardier, Canadian Energy Services, Great West Lifeco, Telus and Parex Resources gained 1 to 2.2%.

Tilray tanked more than 12%. Canopy Growth Corp was down by about 2.3%, while Empire Company, Cascades, Toromont Industries and Wesdome Gold Mines were down 1 to 1.5%.

Data from Statistics Canada showed average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada rose by 3.1% year-on-year to $1,317.09 in September 2025, following a 2.7% year-over-year increase in August.

A separate data from Statistics Canada showed the nation's current account deficit narrowed by C$11.9 billion to C$9.7 billion in the third quarter of 2025.

