Markets

Canadian Stocks Adding To Yesterday's Gains

February 25, 2026 — 11:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After moving mostly higher over the course of the previous session, Canadian stocks are seeing continued strength during trading on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gave back ground after an initial advance but has moved back to the upside since then. The index is currently up 163.22 points or 0.5 percent at 34,133.60.

Technology stocks are turning in some of the best performances on Bay Street, with S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index climbing by 1.5 percent.

The strength in the tech sector comes amid optimism ahead of the release of quarterly results from AI leader Nvidia (NVDA) after the close of today's trading.

Notable strength is also visible among financial stocks, as reflected by the 1.4 percent gain being posted by the S&P/TSX Capped Financial Index.

On the other hand, consumer staples stocks have moved sharply lower on the day, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index down by 1.8 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.