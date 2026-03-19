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Canadian Solar Posts Loss In Q4

March 19, 2026 — 06:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar (CSIQ) reported a fourth quarter net loss attributable to Canadian Solar of $86 million, or a net loss of $1.66 per share, compared to net income of $34 million, or $0.48 per share, a year ago. Net revenues were $1.2 billion, down 20% from a year ago, mainly due to lower sales of solar modules and battery energy storage systems. Total solar module shipments recognized as revenues were 4.3 GW, down 47% year-over-year.

In first quarter, the company expects total revenue to be in the range of $900 million to $1.1 billion. Gross margin is expected to be between 13% and 15%. Total module shipments recognized as revenues are expected to be in the range of 2.2 GW to 2.4 GW.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Canadian Solar shares are down 13.66 percent to $15.99.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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