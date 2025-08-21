Canadian Solar Posts $1.7 Billion Sales

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) reported Q2 2025 earnings on August 21, 2025, delivering $1.7 billion in GAAP revenue, 7.9 GW of module shipments (near the high end of guidance), and a gross margin of 29.8% (including one-time items), with net attributable income of $7 million (GAAP). Revenue fell below expectations due to delayed project sales and storage shipments, while supply chain cost pressures and nonrecurring write-downs weighed on operating profit, and management revised full-year module and revenue guidance lower but held storage shipment targets steady. The analysis below highlights regulatory responses, cost dynamics, and strategic pipeline management critical to long-term investors.

Regulatory shifts prompt rapid adaptation by Canadian Solar

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBA) introduced stricter Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) and trade policies, increasing compliance challenges for manufacturers and developers aiming to maintain U.S. tax credit eligibility. Canadian Solar confirmed it had safe-harbored 1.6 GW of projects as of June 30, 2025 and is targeting an additional 2.3 GW, bringing the total close to 4 GW, as discussed on the earnings call.

"So our current safe harbor project we see no change. And, as Ismael said in his speech, we are safe harboring a little bit more. Well, actually, we are safe harboring 2.3 gigawatts more of projects. So if Recurrent achieves this goal, then 1.6 plus 2.3. No. 1.6 plus 2.3. Well, we will be able to safe harbor somewhere close to four gigawatts. So that will give us a very strong pipeline in the US."

-- Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO

By front-loading its safe-harbor strategy, Canadian Solar is leveraging regulatory certainty, positioning Recurrent as one of the few long-term developers with critical U.S. market flexibility and competitive advantage under tightening policy regimes.

Rising supply chain costs challenge Canadian Solar gross margins

The anti-involution campaign in China, unexpected increases in upstream materials (polysilicon and wafer), and new tariffs are driving unit manufacturing costs higher, even as module prices rebound only with a lag. Canadian Solar disclosed that, excluding a one-time U.S. adjustment, gross margin would have been 21.6% (up sequentially), and signaled sequential pressure from narrowing storage margins as lithium carbonate tailwinds abate.

"Although costs in the module business remained stable in the second quarter, we are now seeing rising supply chain costs driven by the anti-involution campaign in China. Combined with tariffs, duties, and the incremental impact of underutilization, these factors will raise unit costs in the second half. While module pricing shows signs of improvement, we expect price increases to lag rising costs, creating pressure on module profitability. We expect additional pressure from normalizing storage margins. The cost benefit from decreasing lithium carbonate prices, which supported gains in 2024 and the first half of this year, is now tapering off."

-- Yan Zhuang, President, CSI Solar

With prices for modules and storage products increasing slower than costs, investors should expect compression of operational margins and muted near-term earnings leverage, absent further upstream consolidation or market stabilization.

Canadian Solar delivers strong pipeline expansion despite profit headwinds

As of June 30, 2025, Canadian Solar held a global pipeline of 27 GW (solar) and 80 GWh (storage), with 8 GW and 16 GWh, respectively, already owning interconnections. Project asset value increased to $1.7 billion (GAAP), and the O&M (operations and maintenance) portfolio reached 10.5 GW in operation, with an additional 3.2 GW soon to come online.

"Our total pipeline now stands at 27 gigawatts of solar and 80 gigawatt hours of storage. In the US and Europe, we have 500 megawatts of solar and about 1.7 gigawatt hours of storage already in operation. Meanwhile, we are building more than 1.3 gigawatts of solar and 600 megawatts of storage in these markets as we speak. This positions us with one of the largest and most globally diversified pipelines in the industry, giving us significant runway to grow in the future"

-- Ismael Guerrero, Corporate VP and President, Recurrent Energy

This multi-region project base and build-out cadence enable Canadian Solar to shift resource allocation into favorable geographies and technologies, mitigating localized regulatory or demand shocks and sustaining long-term earnings growth potential despite transitory cycles.

Looking Ahead

Management guided module shipments to 5 GW to 5.3 GW and storage shipments to 2.1 GWh to 2.3 GWh, with revenue in the $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion range and gross margin between 14% and 16%. Full-year 2025 module guidance was narrowed to 25 GW to 27 GW, storage shipment guidance held at 7 GWh to 9 GWh, and revenue guidance was reduced to $5.65 billion to $6.3 billion due to project sale delays and weak Chinese demand. Management reiterated a focus on maintaining OBBA (One Big Beautiful Bill Act) compliance for U.S. tax credits and gradual deleveraging from the current $6.3 billion total debt level.

This article was created using Large Language Models (LLMs) based on The Motley Fool's insights and investing approach. It has been reviewed by our AI quality control systems.

