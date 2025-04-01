Canadian Solar And Flow Power Launch Australia's First Anti-Hail Solar Project

Markets
(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Tuesday announced that it has partnered with Flow Power to deploy its anti-hail solar modules in Australia for the first time.

The Coonawarra Energy Project in South Australia, set for completion in 2025, will integrate solar power with a battery energy storage system (BESS), enhancing resilience against extreme weather conditions.

Developed through extensive testing, Canadian Solar's anti-hail technology protects panels from severe weather, reinforcing its commitment to durable and high-performance renewable energy solutions. This collaboration marks the first of multiple planned installations of the company's TOPCon anti-hail panels across Australia.

Flow Power's General Manager, Tom Harrison, emphasized the company's focus on building smarter, more resilient energy solutions, while Canadian Solar's Chairman and CEO, Dr. Shawn Qu, highlighted the partnership's role in enhancing solar system durability.

With installation set to begin soon, the project represents a milestone in Australia's renewable energy transition, ensuring greater reliability for customers in challenging environments.

