Canadian Pacific Sets February Record for Grain Transport

Canadian Pacific Kansas City CP reported a new February record in 2026, transporting 2.232 million metric tons (“MMT”) of Canadian grain and grain products, surpassing the previous record from 2021. The company moved 23,088 carloads during the month, highlighting strong demand for Canadian grain exports and efficient operations across its rail network.

The company continued its strong momentum from January 2026, when it transported 2.395 MMT of Canadian grain and 24,688 carloads, both monthly records. During the first 30 weeks of the 2025-2026 crop year, CP moved more than 17.1 MMT of Canadian grain, marking the highest level since the record-setting 2020-2021.

CP transported about 4.501 MMT of total grain across Canada and the United States in February, moving 46,896 carloads and setting another monthly record for its network. The company attributed the strong performance to investments in the grain supply chain, improved grain-handling capacity and close coordination with customers and supply-chain partners.

Share Price Performance

The company’s shares have increased 15% over the past three months compared with Transportation - Rail’s 13.8% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CP’s Zacks Rank

CP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

