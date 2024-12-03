Canadian Natural Prices Notes for Strategic Debt Management

Canadian Natural (TSE:CNQ) has released an update.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited has successfully priced $1.5 billion in USD notes and $500 million in CAD notes. The proceeds will be used for corporate purposes and to repay debt from acquiring assets from Chevron Canada Limited. This move highlights the company’s strategic financial planning in the energy sector.

