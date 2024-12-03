News & Insights

Canadian Natural Prices Notes for Strategic Debt Management

December 03, 2024 — 07:02 pm EST

December 03, 2024

Canadian Natural (TSE:CNQ) has released an update.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited has successfully priced $1.5 billion in USD notes and $500 million in CAD notes. The proceeds will be used for corporate purposes and to repay debt from acquiring assets from Chevron Canada Limited. This move highlights the company’s strategic financial planning in the energy sector.

