Canadian National Achieves Robust Grain Performance Record in March

Canadian National Railway (CNI) set a new record for grain movement in March 2026. The company has transported more than 2.96 million metric tonnes of grain from Western Canada in March 2026, marking its highest-ever first-quarter results for grain movement.

With weekly volumes surpassing 600,000 tonnes for two consecutive weeks, CNI has managed to hit a peak of more than 650,000 tonnes. Such encouraging numbers represent CNI’s strength across its network as well as robust demand across both the West Coast and eastern corridors.

Meanwhile, CNI’s fast response to the restoration of network velocity post late-month weather events, which had temporarily affected the terminal capacity in Vancouver and the Prince Rupert corridor, has been commendable. This immediate recovery, coupled with record export demand and the seasonal reopening of the Port of Thunder Bay, has helped Canadian National witness this new March record.

The aforesaid data reflects CNI’s constant efforts to meet increased seasonal demand during peak grain shipping periods, given the encouraging onset of the year. The achievement reflects CNI’s strong execution capabilities and its ongoing commitment to keeping Canadian grain flowing efficiently to global markets during the critical harvest season. The company’s ability to exceed past performance despite supply-chain complexities underscores its focus on service reliability, asset utilization and collaboration with customers. This record movement demonstrates CNI’s operational readiness and its role in supporting Canada’s agricultural economy, a key driver of export growth.

In addition, CNI recently released its 2025-2026 Winter Plan, detailing how the company is preparing its network for the upcoming cold-weather months. The plan includes proactive steps such as enhanced locomotive reliability programs, strategic resource allocation and targeted investments in infrastructure to minimize weather-related disruptions. By combining record-setting grain transportation with forward-looking winter preparedness, CNI reinforces its commitment to providing safe, efficient and dependable service throughout the year.

Canadian National has been well served by its Grain & Fertilizers segment. During 2025, freight revenues in grain and fertilizers rose 6% on a year-over-year basis.

CNI’s Zacks Rank

CNI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) and Air Lease Corporation (AL). Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

C.H. Robinson has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.91% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.83%. Shares of CHRW have risen 57.5% in the past year.

AL has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.1% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missed once in the remaining, delivering an average beat of 14.58%.

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Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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