Canadian Market Modestly Higher; Materials, Energy Stocks Move Up

(RTTNews) - After a bright start, the Canadian market retreated a bit, but remains in positive territory about an hour past noon on Tuesday, thanks to gains in materials, healthcare, consumer staples and energy sectors.

The mood is positive amid optimism about some tariff exemptions by the Trump administration. The U.S. President said on Monday that not all proposed levies would be enforced by April 2, with some countries potentially receiving exemptions.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 25,454.86 at the start, was up 89.80 points or 0.35% at 25,393.91 a little while ago. +89.80(+0.35%)

Sandstorm Gold is rising nearly 7.5%. Eldorado Gold is up 6.5%, while Ngex Minerals, Torex Gold Resources, Birchcliff Energy, New Gold, Oceanagold, Wesdome Gold Mines and Equinox Gold are up 4 to 5%.

Lundin Mining, SSR Mining, Osisko Gold, Baytex Energy, B2Gold Corp, Alamos Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines, Brookfield Business Partners, Dundee Precious Metals and Peyto Exploration are gaining 2 to 3.1%.

Descartes Systems Group is up by about 2.5% after the company said that it has acquired 3GTMS, a provider of transportation management solutions, for approximately $115 million.

