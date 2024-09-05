Canadian Market Might Start Lower

(RTTNews) - Political trouble is brewing in Canada as the New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh withdrew support for Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party of Canada and its minority government. In a video message, Singh alleged that Trudeau will "always cave to corporate greed. The Liberals have let people down. They don't deserve another chance from Canadians."

Though Trudeau plans to avoid an early election, however, it would be a difficult time for his government.

Investors might be reacting to the political crisis and the early signs show that Canadian shares might open in negative territory. On Wednesday, the S&P/TSX Composite Index closed at 23,040.76, down 1.60 points. European shares are trading broadly down. CAC 40 of France is sliding 37.54 points or 0.50 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 16.35 points or 0.09 percent. FTSE 100 is declining 1.32 points or 0.02 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is falling 115.33 or 0.95 percent.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite edged up 0.14 percent to 2,788.31.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally lower at 17,444.30.

Japanese markets fell sharply. The Nikkei average fell 1.05 percent to 36,657.09. The broader Topix index settled 0.48 percent lower at 2,620.76.

Australian stocks eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.40 percent to 7,982.40. The broader All Ordinaries index inched up 0.38 percent to 8,187.70.

