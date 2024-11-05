News & Insights

Canadian General Investments Reports Strong Returns

November 05, 2024 — 03:35 pm EST

Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI) has released an update.

Canadian General Investments, Limited reported a strong performance with a net asset value per share of $66.42 as of October 31, 2024, showing impressive year-to-date and 12-month returns of 20.9% and 33.5%, respectively, surpassing the S&P/TSX Composite Index. The company strategically leverages bank borrowing to enhance shareholder returns, with its investment portfolio heavily weighted in sectors like Information Technology and Industrials. Meanwhile, their top ten investments, including prominent companies like NVIDIA and Apple, make up 39.3% of their portfolio.

