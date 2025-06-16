Canada Stock Market Might Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Canadian stock market might be slightly up at open on Monday. TSX had closed at 26504, down 111 points or 0.42 percent on Friday. The S&P/TSX 60 finished down 8.03 points or 0.51 percent at 1,578.96.

Oil and Gas companies are gaining on Monday. Gold Futures are on a decline, while Silver is on a positive note.

The U.S. Futures Index were positive at the pre-market session.

Attack between Israel and Iran, that began last week is continuing and there are no signs of calming down.

U.S. Fed interest rate decision meetings and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference might be the highlights this week.

The G-7 summit, chaired by Canada will be the first platform for Prime Minister Mark Carney to interact with the global leaders. U.S. President Donald Trump will be participating the meeting, along with his counterparts in Italy, France, Germany, UK and Japan. The tariff challenges, as well as tension in the Middle East might be a point of discussion on the sidelines of the summit. Apart from the seven member group, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum and European and NATO leaders will be participating.

Despite Middle East tension, Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly up.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar held steady, crude oil prices steadied while gold dipped toward $3,400 per ounce.

On the U.S. economic front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for June will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for minus 7.0, while it was minus 9.2 in the prior month.

The Six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Twenty-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent to 3,383.73 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed up 0.7 percent at 24,060.99.

Japanese markets rallied. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 1.3 percent to 38,311.33. The broader Topix Index settled 0.8 percent higher at 2,777.13.

Australian markets ended on a flat note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.