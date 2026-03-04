Canada Packers Inc. Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Canada Packers Inc. (CPKR.TO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$23.2 million, or C$0.78 per share. This compares with C$50.6 million, or C$1.70 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canada Packers Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$34.5 million or C$0.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to C$429.4 million from C$424.0 million last year.

Canada Packers Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$23.2 Mln. vs. C$50.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.78 vs. C$1.70 last year. -Revenue: C$429.4 Mln vs. C$424.0 Mln last year.

