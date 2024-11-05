Canada Nickel intersects massive sulphide at Bannockburn Project

Canada Nickel (CNIKF) has intersected a significant interval of massive sulphide on its Bannockburn Property located 65 kilometres south of Timmins, Ontario. The Bannockburn Property is located 65 kilometres south of Timmins and approximately 20 kilometres west of Matachewan, Ontario and is located in the vicinity of the Company’s Midlothian and Sothman properties. The Company has been primarily focused on the large tonnage, low grade nickel zone and has identified a number of new prospective targets which are being tested for higher-grade material. Historically, higher grade intervals have been drilled at the C-Zone and F-Zone at Bannockburn and at the nearby Sothman project. Canada Nickel is conducting an infill drill program on the historically named B-Zone, a bulk tonnage target composed primarily of strongly serpentinized and well mineralized ultramafics. The B-Zone initial resource is expected to be completed by Q2 2025. Massive sulphides were identified in drillhole BAN24-18 which collared into mafic volcanics and intersected mineralized peridotite at 238 metres downhole. Mineralization within the peridotite was weak at the contact and increased downhole into moderate to strong disseminated nickel sulphide for 8.7 metres and ending with a 3.9 metre section of massive sulphide before returning to mafic volcanics. An XRF analyzer was used to confirm the presence of nickel in the mineralized intervals. Samples have been submitted for assays and are expected to be available early next week. The Company was testing the previously identified F-Zone which had been historically drilled by Outokumpu Mining Oy and Mustang Minerals Corp. in the late 1990s and early 2000s and yielded narrow intervals of net-textured and massive sulphide mineralization including 2.8 metres of 2.9% nickel approximately 50 metres east of the current interval. Canada Nickel is also following up with similar targets inside the B-Zone that were highlighted during a semi-airborne EM survey that was flown during the summer of 2024, performed by Rosor Corp. The survey shows two other higher conductivity/lower resistivity targets within the B-Zone.

