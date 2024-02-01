Canada Goose Inc. Q3 Profit Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Canada Goose Inc. (GOOS) reported earnings for third quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$131.4 million, or C$1.29 per share. This compares with C$137.5 million, or C$1.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Canada Goose Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$138.6 million or C$1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to C$609.9 million from C$576.7 million last year.

Canada Goose Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$131.4 Mln. vs. C$137.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.29 vs. C$1.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$1.37 -Revenue (Q3): C$609.9 Mln vs. C$576.7 Mln last year.

