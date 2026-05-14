Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) released earnings for fourth quarter of C$32.7 million

The company's earnings came in at C$32.7 million, or C$0.28 per share. This compares with C$27.7 million, or C$0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$36.3 million or C$0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.9% to C$453.3 million from C$384.6 million last year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$32.7 Mln. vs. C$27.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.28 vs. C$0.28 last year. -Revenue: C$453.3 Mln vs. C$384.6 Mln last year.

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