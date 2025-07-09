Canada Goose (GOOS) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Canada Goose (GOOS) ended the recent trading session at $12.93, demonstrating a +2.13% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.61% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the high-end coat maker had gained 8.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.85%.

The upcoming earnings release of Canada Goose will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of -$0.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $66.96 million, up 3.99% from the year-ago period.

GOOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10% and +2.89%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Canada Goose. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Canada Goose boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Canada Goose is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.47. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.4 for its industry.

It's also important to note that GOOS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Should You Invest in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)?

Before you invest in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.