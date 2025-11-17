Canacol Energy Ltd. Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Canacol Energy Ltd. (CNE.TO) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $18.66 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $10.35 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 23.4% to $72.43 million from $94.54 million last year.

Canacol Energy Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.66 Mln. vs. $10.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $72.43 Mln vs. $94.54 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.