Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Progyny (PGNY)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2026, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for Progyny (NasdaqGS:PGNY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.83% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Progyny is $28.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 16.83% from its latest reported closing price of $24.60 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Progyny is 1,792MM, an increase of 38.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Progyny. This is an decrease of 243 owner(s) or 44.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGNY is 0.05%, an increase of 64.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.73% to 89,813K shares. The put/call ratio of PGNY is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,292K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,481K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,825K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,278K shares , representing an increase of 19.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 84.45% over the last quarter.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors holds 2,693K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834K shares , representing an increase of 31.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 0.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,287K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,243K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 89.81% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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