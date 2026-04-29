Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Hecla Mining (HL)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2026, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.51% Upside

As of April 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Hecla Mining is $26.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $38.32. The average price target represents an increase of 47.51% from its latest reported closing price of $17.84 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Hecla Mining is 806MM, a decrease of 43.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hecla Mining. This is an decrease of 190 owner(s) or 26.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HL is 0.09%, an increase of 38.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.41% to 467,004K shares. The put/call ratio of HL is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 37,064K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,881K shares , representing a decrease of 34.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 4.83% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 24,230K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,082K shares , representing a decrease of 15.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 62.38% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 21,239K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,525K shares , representing a decrease of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HL by 19.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,621K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,850K shares , representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 71.72% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 13,065K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,705K shares , representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 52.35% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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