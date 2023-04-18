Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Genel Energy (LSE:GENL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Genel Energy (LSE:GENL) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 319K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing an increase of 31.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENL by 12.87% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,825K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,781K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENL by 6.67% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 61K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genel Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENL is 0.02%, a decrease of 8.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 7,317K shares.

