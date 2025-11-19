Canaccord Genuity Maintains Interparfums (IPAR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Interparfums (NasdaqGS:IPAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.45% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Interparfums is $139.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 62.45% from its latest reported closing price of $85.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Interparfums is 1,282MM, a decrease of 12.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interparfums. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPAR is 0.20%, an increase of 14.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 25,992K shares. The put/call ratio of IPAR is 2.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,073K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 977K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares , representing an increase of 20.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 6.45% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 730K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 44.09% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 628K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares , representing an increase of 14.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 18.86% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 612K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 747K shares , representing a decrease of 22.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 57.68% over the last quarter.

