Canaccord Genuity Maintains Exagen (XGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Exagen (NasdaqGM:XGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.10% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Exagen is $11.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.10% from its latest reported closing price of $11.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Exagen is 79MM, an increase of 33.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exagen. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 39.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XGN is 0.13%, an increase of 93.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.38% to 9,729K shares. The put/call ratio of XGN is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 1,697K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares , representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 103.21% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 851K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares , representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 37.36% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 719K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 532K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 481K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares , representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 85.45% over the last quarter.

