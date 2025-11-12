Canaccord Genuity Maintains DocGo (DCGO) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of DocGo (NasdaqCM:DCGO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 189.08% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for DocGo is $3.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.62 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 189.08% from its latest reported closing price of $1.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DocGo is 605MM, an increase of 64.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in DocGo. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCGO is 0.06%, an increase of 31.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.78% to 60,948K shares. The put/call ratio of DCGO is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 4,942K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,052K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 46.52% over the last quarter.

P.a.w. Capital holds 3,200K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Knott David M Jr holds 3,071K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

S Squared Technology holds 2,878K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares , representing an increase of 34.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 25.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,731K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

