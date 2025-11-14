Stocks
Canaccord Genuity Maintains Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) Hold Recommendation

November 14, 2025 — 07:05 pm EST

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NasdaqGS:BIOX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 227.31% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bioceres Crop Solutions is $5.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 227.31% from its latest reported closing price of $1.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bioceres Crop Solutions is 818MM, an increase of 157.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bioceres Crop Solutions. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIOX is 0.10%, an increase of 56.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 14,556K shares. BIOX / Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BIOX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourth Sail Capital holds 4,628K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Solel Partners holds 4,579K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 830K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 752K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 812K shares , representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIOX by 75.86% over the last quarter.

Ballast Asset Management holds 745K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares , representing an increase of 41.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIOX by 52.99% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

