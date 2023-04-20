Canaccord Genuity Maintains Arcellx (ACLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.54% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcellx is $40.04. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.54% from its latest reported closing price of $35.26.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arcellx is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 21K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Norges Bank holds 124K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

URTY - ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 72.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 276.88% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 36.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 140.09% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 70K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 69.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 410.46% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcellx. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 41.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLX is 0.69%, a decrease of 8.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.43% to 45,505K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLX is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Arcellx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcellx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused developing controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

See all Arcellx regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.