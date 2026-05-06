Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2026, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Kymera Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:KYMR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.57% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Kymera Therapeutics is $121.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $91.91 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.57% from its latest reported closing price of $82.71 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Kymera Therapeutics is 99MM, an increase of 92.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kymera Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 141 owner(s) or 34.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KYMR is 0.35%, an increase of 14.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 89,280K shares. The put/call ratio of KYMR is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 8,657K shares representing 10.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,651K shares , representing an increase of 23.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 44.99% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 7,475K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,350K shares , representing an increase of 15.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 23.05% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,159K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,097K shares , representing an increase of 17.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 14.78% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,503K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 4,660K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,896K shares , representing a decrease of 5.08%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.