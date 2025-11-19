Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Insight Enterprises (NSIT) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Insight Enterprises (NasdaqGS:NSIT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.78% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Insight Enterprises is $153.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $118.17 to a high of $200.66. The average price target represents an increase of 83.78% from its latest reported closing price of $83.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Insight Enterprises is 11,658MM, an increase of 40.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.39.

There are 683 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insight Enterprises. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 6.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSIT is 0.20%, an increase of 8.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.88% to 42,792K shares. The put/call ratio of NSIT is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

ValueAct Holdings holds 2,272K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,862K shares , representing a decrease of 25.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 38.43% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,871K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares , representing a decrease of 36.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 41.06% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,635K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,689K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 11.61% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,609K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,727K shares , representing a decrease of 7.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 28.11% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,390K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090K shares , representing an increase of 21.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 10.32% over the last quarter.

