Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Caris Life Sciences (CAI) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Caris Life Sciences (NasdaqGS:CAI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.17% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Caris Life Sciences is $40.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 54.17% from its latest reported closing price of $26.05 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caris Life Sciences. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 21.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAI is 0.47%, an increase of 14.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.62% to 120,160K shares. The put/call ratio of CAI is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sixth Street Partners Management Company holds 24,385K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 10,142K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,026K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,304K shares , representing an increase of 8.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAI by 20.43% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 7,316K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,925K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,761K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAI by 9.51% over the last quarter.

