Markets

Canaccord Genuity Concludes Settlements Of Prior US Regulatory Matters

March 06, 2026 — 12:59 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO), Friday announced its U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary, Canaccord Genuity LLC, has entered into final settlement agreements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

Of the total settlement amount of $80 million, $5 million is suspended pending the delivery of a satisfactory suspicious activity reporting lookback review pursuant to the terms of the FinCEN Consent Order.

The settlements were reached following constructive dialogue with the regulators, resolving all previously disclosed enforcement actions related to these matters.

Currently, CF is trading at C$12.82, down 1.38 percent on the Toronto Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.