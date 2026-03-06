Canaccord Genuity Concludes Settlements Of Prior US Regulatory Matters

(RTTNews) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO), Friday announced its U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary, Canaccord Genuity LLC, has entered into final settlement agreements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

Of the total settlement amount of $80 million, $5 million is suspended pending the delivery of a satisfactory suspicious activity reporting lookback review pursuant to the terms of the FinCEN Consent Order.

The settlements were reached following constructive dialogue with the regulators, resolving all previously disclosed enforcement actions related to these matters.

Currently, CF is trading at C$12.82, down 1.38 percent on the Toronto Exchange.

