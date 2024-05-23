Canaccord Genuity Boosts Stake in Accesso Technology

accesso Technology (GB:ACSO) has released an update.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has increased its stake in Accesso Technology Group PLC, reaching a total voting rights position of 12.0271%, as reported on May 23, 2024. This change in shareholding crossed the notifiable threshold on May 21, 2024, and includes both direct holdings and financial instruments. The notification indicates a significant investment by the Canada-based financial services company, reflecting a potential strategic interest in the UK-based technology firm.

