News & Insights

Stocks

Canaccord Genuity Boosts Stake in Accesso Technology

May 23, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

accesso Technology (GB:ACSO) has released an update.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has increased its stake in Accesso Technology Group PLC, reaching a total voting rights position of 12.0271%, as reported on May 23, 2024. This change in shareholding crossed the notifiable threshold on May 21, 2024, and includes both direct holdings and financial instruments. The notification indicates a significant investment by the Canada-based financial services company, reflecting a potential strategic interest in the UK-based technology firm.

For further insights into GB:ACSO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.