Can You Invest in Anthropic Pre-IPO? Everything You Need to Know.

Key Points

Anthropic is the maker of the Claude large language model.

The company currently has a valuation of nearly $400 billion.

Funds that provide access to Anthropic generally have higher expense ratios.

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Can you invest in Anthropic before its IPO? Absolutely. But you have to be a little creative. Here are three great options for investors:

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OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT, is likely the most well-known of these start-ups, with an estimated valuation of $850 billion. But then there's fast-growing Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI employees and creator of the Claude LLM. Anthropic has a valuation of close to $400 billion, and both companies are expected to eventually go public through initial public offerings.

However, the two companies differ in several respects. Anthropic is focused on being an AI safety and research company to make "reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems." It prioritizes safety and ethics through its "Constitutional AI" framework.

KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF

The KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF focuses on both publicly listed and private AI and technology companies, giving investors access to hardware, infrastructure, cloud computing, data centers, and more.

This ETF gives investors access to some of the biggest and best tech companies on the planet, with Anthropic's 2.6% weighting making it the 10th-largest holding in AGIX.

Company Weighting Nvidia 4.74% Alphabet 3.61% Broadcom 3.45% Microsoft 3.43% Meta Platforms 3.09% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 3.05% Amazon 2.92% Nebius Group 2.88% Apple 2.76% Anthropic 2.60%

Other private companies held in AGIX are spaceflight company SpaceX and Nuro, which is developing autonomous driving technology.

As an actively managed ETF, AGIX has a higher-than-you-may-expect expense ratio of 0.99%, or $99 annually per $10,000 invested. Shares are up 17% in 2026.

ARK Venture Fund

ARKVX is a closed-end fund that invests in companies working in AI, next-generation internet, space, defense innovation, robotics, autonomous technology, and more. It typically holds between 25 and 50 companies, most of which are privately held. Anthropic is the seventh-largest holding, at 2.96%.

Company Weighting SpaceX 13.8% OpenAI 9.3% Kalshi 4.3% Replit 3.8% Ayar Labs 3.5% Figure AI 3.3% Anthropic 3.0% Databricks 2.6% Zipline International 2.4% Radiant Industries 2.2%

ARKVX doesn't trade on the open market. However, you can use self-directed brokerage accounts through SoFi Technologies or Titan.

Still, this fund is much more expensive than a traditional ETF such as AGIX. The management fee alone is 2.75%, along with a 0.15% service fee and other expenses of 0.59%. So, you'll be paying $349 annually to invest $10,000 in ARKVX.

Shares are up 9% so far in 2026.

Destiny Tech100

DXYZ is a closed-end fund as well, but this one is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and available to retail investors. It seeks to hold 100 venture-backed private technology companies -- all vetted by institutional investors and meeting specific health metrics. Currently, the portfolio has fewer than 40 companies.

Anthropic is a new investment for Destiny, as the company just announced in February that it invested about $100 million in Anthropic as part of a $127 million expansion of its portfolio. Destiny hasn't yet announced what percentage of its portfolio now has Anthropic shares, but as of the end of the year, the company had a heavy concentration in SpaceX.

Company Weighting SpaceX 16.2% Shield AI 4.1% Databricks 4% Beast Industries 3.5% OpenEvidence 3.5% xAI 3.5% Revolut 2.9% Skild.ai 2.3% OpenAI 2.1% Kraken 1.5%

DXYZ has a management fee of 2.5%, or $250 per $10,000 invested annually. But it's also the best-performing fund on this list, with shares up 30% in 2026.

Why these funds work for Anthropic investors

Granted, it can be challenging to invest in companies like Anthropic that are not publicly traded. You have to find ways to do so indirectly, and that often means paying management fees that seem extreme compared to those of passively managed index funds.

However, funds that hold multiple companies have the advantage of built-in diversification, and that shouldn't be overlooked. It can be tempting to put a lot of money into something that you may think is the next hot company to reach the market, but AI companies are so new that you also need to expect plenty of volatility. That's why I like the added safety that these funds offer -- despite the high expense ratios.

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Patrick Sanders has positions in Nebius Group and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.