Can XRP Ever Hit $100?

Key Points

Regulatory clarity and inflows in ETFs have improved XRP’s near-term demand dynamics.

However, XRP’s role in facilitating fast and efficient cross-border payments reduces the need for capital to be locked in the system.

Despite multiple favorable trends, reaching $100 seems a low-probability event for XRP.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has gained over 16.2% so far in 2026, and was trading near $2.14 as of Jan. 14, 2026.

After a strong start to the year, some investors are debating whether XRP could ever realistically reach the ambitious $100 price.

Why the $100 XRP question resurfaced

In August 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) settled its case against Ripple Labs, XRP's parent company. The settlement reinforced a prior court finding that XRP itself is not considered a security when traded on secondary markets.

For several years, the lawsuit had constrained XRP's addressable market, reduced liquidity, and weighed on institutional credibility. While the resolution did not meaningfully change XRP's underlying fundamentals, it restored normal economic function by reopening standard distribution channels.

That regulatory normalization has also coincided with meaningful changes in XRP's available supply. XRP reserves held on centralized exchanges fell sharply from 4 billion tokens in early January 2025 to around 1.6 billion to 1.7 billion tokens by December 2025.

However, Ripple has partly offset the supply shortage by releasing one billion XRP from escrow on Jan. 1, 2026, in line with its long-standing supply management framework. Historically, lower exchange reserves alone do not drive up a cryptocurrency's prices, but tightened liquidity may boost short-term price movements when incremental demand enters the market.

At the same time, U.S. spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) launched in late 2025 attracted $1.2 billion in cumulative net inflows, though they experienced a small outflow in early January 2026. These ETFs have transferred a portion of XRP into long-term custody, rather than holding it in active trading venues.

But the $100 level may be hard to reach

XRP's circulating supply is roughly 60.7 billion tokens out of a maximum supply of 100 billion. Hence, at $100 per token, XRP's market capitalization would exceed $6 trillion, positioning it as one of the most valuable financial assets in history. Sustaining such high valuations requires an asset to generate massive amounts of recurring cash flows or act as a reserve store of value.

However, the primary use case for XRP is to act as a bridge currency in cross-border transactions on the Ripple Payments network. The Ripple payments network, however, can function even without requiring XRP, using fiat currencies or increasingly stablecoin-based settlement options. Hence, growth in the Ripple payments network does not translate directly into consistent, recurring demand for XRP. Therefore, the long-term growth trajectory of XRP is dependent heavily on investor sentiment and broader crypto market trends.

Additionally, since XRP is designed to efficiently move money in cross-border transactions, less capital is locked in the payment system. This further restricts XRP's valuation.

XRP ledger on-chain activity increased over 50% in late 2025, while total daily transactions approached one million in early January 2026. Ripple is also expanding its presence in Japan through partnerships with prominent banks and local financial institutions, aiming to increase the usage of its payments network for cross-border transactions. While these trends demonstrate the increasing real-world utility of XRP, they are not indicative of its dominance in the cryptocurrency market.

Although XRP's supply-demand dynamics and distribution environment have improved materially in the second half of 2025, reaching a price of $100 still appears unlikely in the foreseeable future.

Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.