Can XRP Benefit From Artificial Intelligence?

In the long run, buying XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is a bet that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) will become a piece of financial plumbing that financial institutions actually route value through. But many different factors influence whether that actually happens, and artificial intelligence (AI) is one of them.

So is the coin exposed to any upside stemming from the rise and proliferation of AI, or is its infrastructure too insulated from one of the decade's most powerful trends?

Where AI might help XRP

XRPL is built for fast and low-cost transaction settlements that can meet the regulatory compliance burden of banks and other financial businesses.

All of those features become relevant if AI agents start handling real money in the near future and use blockchains to do so. In this context, an AI agent is software that can plan and take actions toward a goal, including making payments or swapping assets. Financial regulators are already talking about agentic AI as a coming factor in mainstream finance and market structure, so this isn't science fiction any longer.

If that future of AI agents transacting on various blockchains arrives soon, XRP already has rails for it.

The ledger has a feature that allows parties to stream or batch XRP payments off the main ledger and then settle them later, which might come in handy for agents. Similarly, the network's built-in decentralized exchange (DEX) can also bridge assets, though it's currently barely in use.

Don't treat XRP as an AI thesis yet

While it's technically possible for XRP to benefit from AI transacting on its chain, it doesn't make much sense to include that possibility in the asset's investment thesis right now.

First, XRPL's fees are intentionally minuscule, so transaction volume is unlikely to be a major driver of the coin's price, even if agents are transacting heavily.

Second, AI adoption in finance increases compliance headaches, which can slow deployment. XRP's compliance features aren't specifically geared for AI, and also, there's not much the chain can do about financial companies needing to overhaul their own internal compliance measures before they can go big on agentic AI that handles money.

Third, Ripple, the company that issues XRP, does not currently appear to be prioritizing AI in any context. Its newer service and feature offerings are positioned around managing stablecoins and tokenized asset deposits and optimizing for on-chain liquidity, not around making XRP the unavoidable tool for every AI-based workflow.

But could XRPL evolve into a friendlier platform for agent-driven finance? Of course, and it has plenty of time and resources to do so -- assuming that this trend toward AI handling money on blockchains actually pans out. The evidence of the trend being worth chasing simply isn't there yet.

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

