Can Western Digital's Bet on Qolab Unlock Long-Term Quantum Upside?

Western Digital Corporation’s WDC strategic investment in Qolab is poised to enhance its long-term growth potential by giving the company early exposure to emerging quantum computing hardware technologies. The initiative integrates Qolab’s innovative approach to superconducting quantum hardware and Western Digital’s deep expertise in materials science, precision manufacturing, and nanofabrication.

The joint forces aim to develop advanced nanofabrication technologies to improve qubit performance, durability, and scalability, enabling practical quantum systems capable of supporting real-world applications. Beyond technical advancements, the partnership holds strategic importance for the United States as nanofabrication and semiconductor research foster global technological leadership. The collaboration also promotes local innovation and job creation across California’s technology corridor. By investing in quantum hardware innovation domestically, the companies strengthen U.S. capabilities in next-generation computing.

For Western Digital, the investment in Qolab highlights a strategy of exploring adjacent technologies that leverage its core strengths. The investment is unlikely to impact near-term results but positions WDC to benefit from future quantum-driven demand. In the long run, quantum commercialization could open opportunities beyond its core storage business and support long-term, innovation-led growth. Strong innovation and operational discipline further position the company to capture growth as AI drives rising data creation and storage demand. However, WDC faces fierce competition from HDD behemoths like Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX and SSD pureplays such as Micron Technology MU.

How WDC’s Market Adversaries Stack Up?

Seagate’s performance is buoyed by a well-defined product roadmap focused on enterprise, exabyte-scale storage solutions that help organizations unlock greater value from their data. This strategic advantage strengthens the company’s ability to deliver meaningful benefits to both customers and shareholders. As AI drives data creation and consumption, Seagate is well-positioned for continued profitable growth. It shipped more than one million Mozaic drives during the September quarter. STX’s business transformation and strong product portfolio set it up well for long-term growth. In September, Seagate announced a strategic alliance with Acronis to provide MSPs and enterprises with secure, scalable storage for AI-driven data growth. The duo will offer Acronis Archival Storage, a secure, compliant, cost-efficient S3 solution using Seagate’s Lyve Cloud.

Micron is benefiting from the rapidly expanding AI-driven memory and storage markets, supported by healthier inventory levels across key end markets that are lifting revenue. Demand for its HBM products has been particularly strong. For MU, AI is both a major demand catalyst and a productivity accelerator, enhancing product design, technology development and manufacturing efficiency. Micron is strengthening its position with customer-focused execution, advanced technology and the launch of its G9 NAND products, including the first PCIe Gen6 SSDs. In the near term, MU expects HDD supply shortages to further support NAND demand and create a more balanced market environment.

WDC Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

In the past six months, shares of WDC have surged 207.2% compared with the Zacks Computer-Storage Devices industry’s growth of 72.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of forward price/earnings, WDC shares are trading at 20.76X, higher than the industry’s 18.69X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WDC’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised upward by 15.3% to $7.63 over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Western Digital sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

