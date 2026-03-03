Can WBD Capitalize on PSKY's Modified Proposal to Drive Value?

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD operates across film and television production, streaming and linear broadcast, with a portfolio that spans the Max streaming platform, Warner Bros. studio assets and a broad suite of cable and broadcast networks. The board has determined that Paramount Skydance Corporation’s PSKY revised proposal constitutes a Company Superior Proposal over its existing merger agreement with Netflix NFLX. The revised offer reflects stronger financial terms and structural protections than those previously on the table, marking a meaningful shift in the deal's competitive dynamics. As media consolidation accelerates amid declining linear TV revenues and intensifying streaming competition, deal certainty and valuation terms carry increasing weight in assessing WBD's near-term trajectory.



Paramount Skydance Corporation's revised proposal values WBD at $31 per share in cash, supplemented by a ticking fee of 25 cents per share per quarter beginning after Sept. 30, 2026. The structure includes a $7 billion regulatory termination fee payable by PSKY, and coverage of WBD's $2.8 billion termination fee obligation should the transaction not close due to regulatory matters. An obligation by Larry J. Ellison and an associated trust to contribute additional equity to support the solvency certificate required by PSKY's lending banks further reinforces the proposal. Under the existing merger agreement, this determination triggers a four-business-day match period during which the counterparty may propose revisions sufficient to cause the PSKY proposal to cease qualifying as a Company Superior Proposal.

WBD's Competitive Positioning

The media sector continues to face structural headwinds from cord-cutting, declining linear TV viewership and intensifying streaming competition. WBD competes with Disney DIS and Netflix, each of which brings significant scale advantages across content and distribution. Disney maintains diversified revenue streams across theme parks, broadcast and streaming, while Netflix leads global streaming with substantial content investment advantages. WBD differentiates through its Warner Bros. studio assets, the Max streaming platform and its HBO and CNN programming brands, positioning it alongside Disney and Netflix in the race for multi-platform scale.



A combination with Paramount Skydance Corporation would bring Paramount's content library and CBS broadcast network under WBD's umbrella, expanding its scale to better compete against Disney and Netflix across streaming and linear TV. The Ellison equity backstop addresses solvency concerns flagged by PSKY's lending banks, while the Global Linear Networks carve-out acknowledges the continued pressure on WBD's legacy linear business. These provisions reflect the complexities involved in closing a transaction of this scale and the conditions the board weighed in making its Superior Proposal determination.

