Can Visa's Privacy Push on Canton Network Redefine Digital Payments?

Visa Inc. V is venturing into a new realm of digital finance by introducing privacy-preserving payment capabilities to the Canton Network. This move marks a significant change in how major payment players are viewing blockchain — not as a public, fully transparent system, but as a controlled environment tailored for institutional needs.

At its core, the initiative aims to merge the efficiency of blockchain technology with the confidentiality required in traditional finance. Unlike public networks, where transactions are visible, Canton allows for selective data sharing, allowing participants to maintain privacy while still benefiting from distributed ledger technology. Visa’s role as a Super Validator suggests growing confidence that such hybrid models could bridge the long-standing gap between compliance and innovation.

Visa’s move also reflects its broader momentum in digital assets and stablecoin initiatives. The company has already reached an annualized run rate of $4.6 billion in stablecoin settlement globally, signaling meaningful traction beyond experimentation. It has also enabled more than 130 stablecoin-linked card programs across over 50 countries, reflecting expanding real-world use cases and ecosystem depth.

Strategically, this positions Visa ahead in the race to modernize cross-border payments and settlement systems. Privacy has been a key barrier for banks and enterprises hesitant to adopt blockchain at scale. By addressing this concern, Visa is not only expanding its technological footprint but also reinforcing its relevance in an evolving payments landscape increasingly shaped by tokenization and digital assets. If successful, this privacy-first approach could indeed redefine how digital payments are built and adopted.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the payments space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and American Express Company AXP.

Mastercard is steadily building its presence in digital assets by focusing on real-world usability. MA is enabling stablecoin spending through partnerships and integrating blockchain into its payments network, aiming to make digital currencies work seamlessly alongside traditional payment rails.

American Express is sharpening its focus on AI-driven payment solutions, rolling out new business cards alongside smarter expense management tools. AXP’s approach emphasizes embedding payments into intelligent workflows, keeping digital asset exposure limited while strengthening its core premium customer ecosystem.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have declined 12.8% compared with the industry’s 21.1% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, above the industry average of 17.53. V carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies an 11.9% jump from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.