Can Visa's OwlTing Partnership Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption?

Visa Inc. V is expanding its role in digital assets through a deeper collaboration with OwlTing Group, enabling U.S. debit cardholders to fund USDC transactions via Visa Direct. The move reflects V’s broader ambition to embed itself as the foundational infrastructure layer connecting traditional finance with emerging digital currency ecosystems.

The integration simplifies one of crypto’s biggest friction points, onboarding, by creating a seamless debit card-based on-ramp into USDC. By allowing users to bypass standalone exchanges and directly fund USDC via debit cards, Visa is leveraging its massive card network to drive accessibility. With debit cards already dominant in U.S. payment behavior, this could significantly lower the barrier to entry and accelerate mainstream stablecoin usage. For businesses, it simplifies crypto enablement by removing the need to build and manage exchange infrastructure, accelerating time-to-market for digital asset offerings.

This partnership reinforces V’s evolving role as a neutral infrastructure layer rather than a direct competitor to crypto platforms. By enabling access instead of owning the asset layer, the company can capture transaction flows across the ecosystem while limiting balance sheet exposure. As stablecoin use cases expand across payments and remittances, incremental volumes routed through Visa Direct could support steady fee-based revenue growth.

However, broader adoption will hinge on utility beyond access. While onboarding is becoming easier, sustained usage depends on merchant acceptance, regulatory clarity and consumer trust. If these elements align, Visa’s partnership-led approach could position it at the center of stablecoin-driven payment flows, strengthening its relevance in a rapidly shifting financial landscape.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the payments space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and American Express Company AXP.

Mastercard is aggressively scaling its crypto presence through partnerships and infrastructure buildouts. Its Crypto Partner Program and stablecoin collaborations aim to integrate wallets, cards and merchant acceptance, positioning MA as a full-stack enabler of stablecoin payments rather than just a network.

American Express remains relatively cautious in the stablecoin space, prioritizing its premium card ecosystem over aggressive crypto integration. While exploring digital assets selectively, AXP’s strategy leans more toward enhancing customer experience than building large-scale blockchain payment infrastructure.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have declined 7.5% compared with the industry’s 20.2% fall.



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From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, above the industry average of 16.43. V carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies an 11.9% jump from the year-ago period.



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Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.