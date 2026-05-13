Can Visa's Flexible Credential Make Card Payments Smarter in the U.K.?

Visa Inc. V is strengthening its push into flexible digital payments through a new partnership with Zilch and Thredd in the U.K. The launch of Visa Flexible Credential (VFC) on Zilch cards reflects the growing consumer demand for more control over how purchases are financed, without the hassle of juggling multiple cards or payment methods.

The new solution allows users to access different payment options through a single card or digital credential. Instead of choosing between debit, credit or installment products beforehand, customers can decide what suits them best at the moment of purchase. The feature keeps the payment process simple while adding greater flexibility behind the scenes.

For Visa, the move highlights its strategy of staying at the center of evolving payment ecosystems as buy now, pay later (BNPL) and embedded finance continue gaining traction. By integrating flexible financing into its global payments network, the company is positioning itself as more than just a traditional card company. The partnership also strengthens its relevance among younger, digitally focused consumers who increasingly prioritize convenience and personalized payment experiences.

Meanwhile, Zilch gains an opportunity to improve customer engagement with smoother financing and rewards experiences, while Thredd powers the issuer processing behind the scenes. The collaboration may also pave the way for broader adoption of VFC in other markets over time. As payment preferences continue evolving, Visa’s focus on flexibility and convenience could support its long-term growth prospects. The company’s net revenues rose 15.8% year over year in the first half of fiscal 2026.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the payments space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and American Express Company AXP.

Mastercard is also moving aggressively into flexible and digital-first payments through products like Mastercard One Credential, which allows multiple payment options through a single credential. MA is expanding deeper into BNPL, AI-powered commerce and blockchain-based payments to stay competitive with Visa in next-generation transactions.

American Express is approaching the space differently by focusing on premium customers and payment flexibility within its closed-loop network. Features like Pay Over Time, Pay It and Plan It give users installment-style options while preserving AXP’s strong rewards-driven model and high-spending customer base.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have declined 8.5% compared with the industry’s 24.6% fall.



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From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, above the industry average of 16.36. V carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 14% jump from the year-ago period.



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Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.