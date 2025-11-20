Can Visa Gain More Ground as Cash App Flexes Into Pay-Over-Time?

Visa Inc. V is set to gain some exciting new traction as Cash App and Afterpay launch a fresh pay-over-time feature that can be used where Visa is accepted. This upcoming pilot will roll out the Cash App Visa Debit Flex Card, allowing eligible users in the United States to break down their everyday purchases into six manageable weekly installments with a transparent finance fee.

For V, this is a significant yet understated shift. By expanding pay-over-time options across Visa’s extensive network, Block is enhancing the usefulness of BNPL while also solidifying V’s position in the realm of new credit solutions. Every transaction, whether it is paid in full upfront or broken down into installments, still relies on Visa’s infrastructure, which helps drive volume growth as consumer preferences evolve.

For Afterpay and Cash App, this is a smart way to blend BNPL habits with everyday spending. It keeps younger users, who might be wary of credit, engaged within their financial app ecosystem. Cash App’s approach to near real-time data analysis focuses on evaluating cash flow patterns, savings and other factors instead of relying on traditional credit scores. From a risk standpoint, the model keeps things in check — any repayment issues quickly pause access to new loans, reinforcing responsible use.

This shift could lead to an increase in Visa-enabled transactions among users who usually steer clear of credit cards. If this model is widely adopted by 2026, it could significantly broaden Visa's reach in the evolving landscape of consumer credit.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the BNPL space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM.

Mastercard is stepping up its game in the BNPL space with the introduction of Mastercard Installments. In October 2025, Mastercard and Citi expanded their Flex Pay offering, enabling cardholders to split eligible purchases into predictable installments directly at checkout.

Affirm is making a significant impact in the BNPL space by embracing real-time underwriting and emphasizing predictable repayment plans. This has helped AFRM to connect with consumers looking for flexible spending options while also providing merchants with a dependable way to adapt to changing payment preferences.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have jumped 4.6% against the 14.1% fall of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, above the industry average of 19.74. V carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies an 11.7% jump from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

