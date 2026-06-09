Can Visa Deepen Its Network Advantage Through Valor PayTech?

Visa Inc. V continues to strengthen the reach of its payment infrastructure through a new collaboration with Valor PayTech, whose terminal ecosystem is now fully certified with Visa Platform Connect (“VPC”). The certification enables merchants, fintechs, payment providers and software vendors using Valor PayTech’s technology to access V’s global payment network through a streamlined integration framework. The move expands the availability of Visa-powered payment capabilities across in-store, mobile and unattended commerce environments.

The partnership highlights Visa’s broader strategy of embedding its payment capabilities deeper into the commerce ecosystem. The company is increasingly positioning its network as a platform that powers a wide range of payment experiences. By enabling technology providers like Valor PayTech to integrate through a streamlined framework, V can extend its footprint across more merchant touchpoints while reducing implementation complexity for partners.

Through VPC, Valor PayTech can offer capabilities such as digital wallet acceptance, tokenization, real-time payment processing and advanced security features. These tools are becoming increasingly important as businesses seek to modernize payment experiences and meet consumer demand for faster, more seamless transactions. The simplified connectivity model may also help partners bring new services to market more efficiently.

Expanding the number of technology providers connected to Visa’s infrastructure can strengthen the company’s ecosystem and create additional opportunities for transaction growth. As digital payments continue to gain momentum worldwide, partnerships like this could help V further deepen its competitive advantage and extend the reach of its global network. In the first half of fiscal 2026, it processed around 135.5 billion transactions, up 9% year over year.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the payments space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL.

Mastercard is pursuing a platform-centric strategy through open banking, account-to-account payments and embedded finance. MA continues to expand partnerships with fintechs and merchants while leveraging its multi-rail network to support real-time payments, digital wallets and cross-border money movement.

PayPal is strengthening its position through branded checkout, Venmo, open commerce solutions and stablecoin initiatives. PYPL is focused on improving merchant acceptance, streamlining digital transactions and expanding value-added services that help businesses manage payments, customer engagement and commerce operations.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have declined 13.7% compared with the industry’s 27.1% fall.



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From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, above the industry average of 15.83. V carries a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 14.1% jump from the year-ago period.



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Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.