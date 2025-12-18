Can Visa and Akamai Become the Trust Backbone of Agentic Commerce?

Visa Inc. V is diving deeper into the future of digital commerce by teaming up with Akamai to enhance the security of transactions driven by AI-powered shopping agents. As agentic commerce moves from concept to reality, where autonomous agents search, decide and transact on behalf of consumers, the issue of trust takes center stage. Meanwhile, Visa is stepping up to play a key role in a new trust framework designed to separate legitimate AI activity from fraud and abuse.

By integrating V’s trusted Agent Protocol with Akamai’s edge-based behavioral intelligence, merchants are equipped with the tools to authenticate AI agents, recognize the consumer they present and validate intent before transactions reach sensitive systems. This is crucial as automated traffic surges — AI bots are evolving from merely scraping data to actively engaging in shopping experiences and making payments.

For Visa, the initiative goes beyond payments. By facilitating secure and predictable checkouts driven by agents, the company is enhancing its relevance in the world of AI-driven commerce. The protocol allows agents to signal whether they are browsing or paying, securely transmit user authorization and finalize transactions using the Visa credentials that users are already familiar with. Akamai’s real-time intelligence adds a critical layer, filtering malicious behavior and preserving merchant risk controls.

If widely adopted, this framework could reshape accountability and verification in AI-led commerce, influencing competitive dynamics beyond basic transaction security.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the fintech space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM.

With Mastercard Agent Pay, Mastercard is expanding its AI commerce strategy. This cutting-edge protocol is intended to make transactions between AI agents and merchants safe, wise and reliable. By focusing on authorization and data integrity, Mastercard aims to ensure AI agents interact securely with merchants, boosting confidence in automated payments.

Affirm is strengthening its role in the world of AI-driven commerce by supporting Google’s Agent Payments Protocol. This collaboration allows Affirm’s buy now, pay later services to integrate with AI agents, creating secure, transparent and smooth payment experiences across digital platforms and smart shopping environments.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have jumped 11.2% against the 7.3% fall of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, above the industry average of 20.79. V carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies an 11.7% jump from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

