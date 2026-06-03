Can Viavi's Latest Precision Timing Innovation Boost Future Profits?

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV has launched the µPNT GDO-1000, an ultra-compact Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-disciplined oscillator designed for applications where size, weight and power efficiency are critical. The solution is specifically developed for defense platforms, unmanned systems, communications equipment and data centers that require highly accurate timing under strict space and power constraints.



Viavi’s new oscillator is a compact timing device, measuring just 22mm x 42mm and weighing less than four grams. It delivers dual-frequency L1/L5 GNSS reception and can maintain precise timing even when satellite signals are disrupted. It consumes only about half a watt of power and incorporates AI- and ML-based algorithms to compensate for environmental changes, helping ensure consistent performance in demanding conditions.



The product uses Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology to deliver reliable operation across a wide range of military operating temperatures and challenging environments. It can also connect to external timing sources, including M-Code GPS and other navigation systems, without hardware modifications, while supporting multiple timing inputs and outputs for seamless integration across various platforms and applications.



As demand grows for smaller, more power-efficient and reliable timing solutions, Viavi is well-positioned to benefit from this trend. The company's latest innovation strengthens its presence in the precision timing market and is likely to support long-term growth as communications and defense technologies continue to advance.

How Are Competitors Advancing?

Viavi faces competition from ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN and Anterix Inc. ATEX. ADTRAN is expanding its presence in the precision timing market with advanced timing and synchronization solutions. The company helps improve network performance and timing accuracy for telecom and enterprise customers. ADTRAN is benefiting from growing demand for precise timing technologies as 5G and next-generation networks continue to expand.



Anterix is strengthening its position in the communications market with solutions that support reliable network timing and performance. The company works with utilities and critical infrastructure operators to modernize their networks. Anterix is well-positioned to gain from ongoing investments in advanced communications infrastructure.

VIAV’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Viavi shares have skyrocketed 469.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 392.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 44.11 forward earnings, lower than 58.63 for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 10.7% to 93 cents over the past 60 days, while those for 2027 have also increased 23.2% to $1.22.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Viavi stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.