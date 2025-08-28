Can Unity Unlock Growth Through Its Create Solutions Segment?

Unity Software Inc. ( U ) is sharpening focus on the Create Solutions segment, aiming to transform it into a key growth engine. In second-quarter 2025, Create Solutions’ revenues reached $154 million, up 2% year over year and sequentially. Adjusting for nonstrategic revenues, the segment delivered robust 16% year-over-year growth, underscoring the strength of Unity’s core subscription business.

At the heart of this momentum is Unity 6, the most stable and performant version of the engine to date, which has surpassed 6.6 million downloads, up 50% from the prior quarter. Adoption is accelerating, with developers citing improved stability and performance. The rollout of Unity 6.2 introduces a developer data framework with privacy dashboards, a feature that is becoming increasingly important as global regulations tighten around data use.

Strategic partnerships are further bolstering Create Solutions’ trajectory. Multi-year agreements with Tencent and Scopely expand Unity’s foothold in gaming, while a collaboration with Nintendo ensures optimization of Unity 6 for the Switch 2 platform. Beyond gaming, Unity continues to diversify. Its technology now powers BMW’s 3D asset management, enhances Mercedes-Benz’s operating system and supports healthcare visualization tools.

Management is also investing in AI to reshape content creation, aiming to reduce complexity and accelerate development cycles. By embedding AI into the Unity editor, it expects to deliver greater efficiency and innovation for creators, positioning Create Solutions as a long-term growth driver.

With double-digit subscription growth, expanding partnerships and rising adoption of Unity 6, the Create Solutions segment is showing real potential to unlock sustained value for the company’s business and its shareholders.

Competition in Content Creation

Unity is not alone in vying for leadership in interactive content creation. Its closest rival is Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, backed by Tencent Holdings ( TCEHY ), which holds a significant stake in Epic. Unreal is favored for the advanced graphics and real-time rendering, making it a strong choice for AAA game studios and industries such as film and architecture. Unity is countering this edge by pushing the adoption of Unity 6 and embedding AI to streamline development.

Another notable competitor is Autodesk Inc. ( ADSK ), whose Maya and 3ds Max platforms are staples in game development and animation workflows. Autodesk’s strength lies in professional-grade 3D modeling and design integration, giving it a foothold in both gaming and non-gaming industries. For Unity, differentiation will depend on expanding the subscription base, leveraging partnerships and ensuring its tools remain versatile for both indie creators and enterprise-scale studios.

U Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this California-based software development company have gained 69.8% in the past three months, significantly outperforming the Zacks Internet - Software industry and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

U stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 8.87, as evidenced by the chart below.

Unity’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend of Unity Software

Unity’s earnings per share in 2025 and 2026 are likely to witness growth of 146.4% and 8.8% year over year, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

