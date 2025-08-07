Can Unity Software's AI Engine Vector Fuel Long-Term Growth?

Unity Software Inc. U enhanced and expanded its digital platform capabilities by launching Unity Vector in early 2025. Vector is a new AI-powered advertising platform that utilizes self learning AI models to optimize user acquisition through real-time machine learning, better data utilization and higher campaign efficiency.



Upon the launch of the new AI platform, the company witnessed about 15-20% growth in the number of app installations and in-app purchase value, without all components of Vector being fully integrated. This new digital platform, alongside other digital tools including Unity Ad Network and Unity Mediation, is boosting Unity Software’s revenue visibility and profitability structure, despite the ongoing economic challenges. The demand for AI-based solutions is expected to continue growing in the upcoming period, and meeting at an inflection point with the company’s digital tools is expected to foster long-term growth.



Although near-term prospects surrounding Unity Vector might be unstable due to the phased rollout of the platform and the system adapting to the new tool, in the long term, this AI platform is expected to contribute to revenue scale while generating higher margins. The company is still undergoing investments related to Vector, ensuring the platform advocates efficiency and real-time processes.



Moreover, apart from the entire company, Vector is expected to boost the contributions of the Grow Solution segment in the long term, which is currently being pulled back by adverse impacts from soft customer demand, competition and resource allocation decisions. On the back of its enhanced AI-driven capabilities across its broader product portfolio, Unity Software expects to witness mid-single-digit sequential revenue growth in its Grow Solution segment in the third quarter of 2025.

Does Unity Software Face Competition in the Market?

Being involved in developing advertising platforms and gaming, Unity Software faces substantial competition from some renowned market players, including Microsoft Corporation MSFT and AppLovin Corporation APP.



Microsoft owns studios and proprietary engines alongside offering development toolkits for AR and VR through its HoloLens and Mixed Reality platforms. Moreover, its Azure cloud platform is often used by game developers for the basic infrastructure. Microsoft’s share over major distribution platforms like Xbox and Game Pass makes it a probable competitor for Unity Software in the gaming ecosystem.



On the other hand, AppLovin offers direct competition to Unity Software by engaging in mobile advertising and monetization. Through its AI engine AXON and extensive mobile ad network, AppLovin positions itself in the market as one of the renowned product suppliers similar to U.

U Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this California-based software development company have gained 50% so far this year, significantly outperforming the Zacks Internet - Software industry, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

U stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 7.04, as evidenced by the chart below. The overvaluation of the stock compared with its industry peers indicates its strong potential in the market, given the favorable trends backing it up.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend of Unity Software

Unity Software’s bottom-line estimates for 2025 and 2026 have contracted over the past 30 days to a loss per share of 80 cents and 65 cents, respectively. Despite indicating losses, the estimated figures for 2025 and 2026 imply year-over-year growth of 52.4% and 18.1%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

U stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

