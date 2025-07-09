Can Unisys Monetize Agentic AI Before Competition Catches Up?

With the current market rapidly shifting its focus toward AI solutions for seamless and more efficient business operations, Unisys Corporation UIS is stepping up its game in this context to meet the growing demand. Its focus on piloting different aspects of agentic AI capabilities, besides offering mainstream AI-driven solutions, is offering it a competitive edge over other market players.



Aligning with this strategy, on May 5, 2025, Unisys rolled out three major cloud AI solutions, Cloud AI Foundation, Cloud AI Enablement and Cloud AI Customer Experience under its Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure unit, which are built on Unisys Intelligence Accelerator. The intelligence accelerator is a modular framework, designed by the company to offer its clients a seamless experience in designing, training, scaling and governing AI-driven systems. These three new solutions are engineered to drive operational efficiency, streamline decision-making processes and enable organizations to maximize resources while integrating AI into core operations.



With the market still focusing on generative AI solutions, Unisys, with its active investments in agentic AI solutions, is aiming to capture notable market share and increase its revenue visibility. UIS’ logistics optimization offering, which has been developed to create value from clients’ data by efficiently integrating its engineering industry and computing expertise, offers an example in this context.



With the ongoing robust market demand trends, the company remains well-positioned for brighter prospects in the long term.

Competition in the Agentic AI Solutions Market

Unisys is currently enjoying a competitive edge over its peers with its active focus and pilot projects in agentic AI solutions, but it is not much away from competition in this context. Other renowned players, including Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, offer noticeable competition in the market to UIS.



Microsoft, with its Azure AI Foundry & Agent Service, Copilot Tuning & Multi-agent Orchestration and GitHub Copilot Agent, offers substantial competition in the market that Unisys operates in. Already achieving market share with these innovations, Microsoft is also actively investing in increasing its agentic AI offerings across several fields.



Palantir Technologies launched the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) in 2023, which operationalizes AI across regulated environments, built on ontology-centric modelling, robust governance and modular tooling. This innovation by Palantir Technologies is scaling from its efficiency in enabling its clients to deploy mission-critical agentic AI workflows.

EPS Trend of Unisys

Unisys’ earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have remained unchanged over the past 60 days. However, the estimated figures for 2025 and 2026 imply year-over-year growth of 28.9% and 120.7%, respectively. The year-over-year growth trends indicate the company’s movement toward long-term growth backed by its in-house efforts and strong market fundamentals.

Earnings Estimate Revision



UIS Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Pennsylvania-based technology solutions company have gained 16.7% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. But the stock is riding below the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index during the same time frame, as evidenced by the chart below.



UIS stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.15X, as evidenced by the chart below. The discounted valuation of the stock, compared with its peers, advocates for an attractive entry point for investors. That said, in the long term, the valuation could move toward a premium, given the favorable market fundamentals backing the company’s revenue visibility.



UIS stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

