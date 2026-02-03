Can These 5 Semiconductor Stocks Hit Earnings Target This Season?

The global semiconductor companies are likely to have experienced strong traction in the demand for their products, led by the scaling of AI data centers, high performance computing infrastructure, 5G implementation, Internet of Things applications across industrial use, cloud implementation and automotive electrification.

The growth in the global semiconductor market is further supported by data, which showed 29.8% year-over-year growth in sales in November 2025, reaching $75.3 billion during the month, per the latest report of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). This trend is likely to have persisted in the quarter, resulting in the overall growth of the market and the companies in it.

Companies in the semiconductor industry are likely to have gained from the robust sales growth across a wide range of products, including microprocessors, microcontrollers, memory chips, logic chips, RFID modules, power management ICs, digital signal processors, security authentication modules, optical chips, edge AI controllers, and advanced driver assistance systems, among others. Inventory normalization among industrial and automotive customers is likely to have driven semiconductor sales.

Amid the ongoing situation, investors interested in the semiconductor industry are eagerly awaiting the earnings releases of players like Arm Holdings ARM, FormFactor, Inc. FORM, QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH and Amtech Systems, Inc. ASYS to be released on Feb. 4, 2026.

Our quantitative model predicts an earnings beat for a company if it has a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). This combination increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Let’s delve deeper.

Arm Holdings is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 11.14%. However, our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ARM this earnings season as it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARM’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.24 billion, which indicates a 25.7% increase from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 41 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 2.5%.

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

FormFactor is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on two occasions, delivering an average surprise of 9.04%. However, our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FORM this earnings season as it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FORM’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $210.1 million, which indicates a 10.8% increase from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 35 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 29.6%.

FormFactor, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FormFactor, Inc. price-eps-surprise | FormFactor, Inc. Quote

QUALCOMM is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.96%. However, our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for QCOM this earnings season as it has an Earnings ESP of -0.42% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QCOM’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $12.23 billion, which indicates a 4.8% increase from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $3.37 per share, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 1.17%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

QUALCOMM Incorporated price-eps-surprise | QUALCOMM Incorporated Quote

Vishay Intertechnology is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while matching the same on two occasions, the average negative surprise being 137.50%. Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VSH this earnings season as it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSH’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $790 million, which indicates a 10.5% increase from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 2 cents per share compared to breakeven earnings in the year-ago quarter.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Amtech Systems is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 32.08%. Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ASYS this earnings season as it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASYS’ first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $19 million, which indicates a 22% decline from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 7 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 16.67%.

Amtech Systems, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Amtech Systems, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Amtech Systems, Inc. Quote

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (ARM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.