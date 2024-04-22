Can the Record Rally in Japan ETFs Continue?

(1:15) - Japanese Stock Market Rally: The Psychological Effect

(8:05) - What Impact Did Corporate Governance And Foreign Investors Have On The Japanese Stock

Market Rally?

(15:15) - Will This Rally Continue and For How Long?

(18:00) - What Are The Current Risks for The Japanese Market?

(20:00) - WisdomTree Japanese ETF Suite: DXJ, DFJ, DXJS

(25:20) - Episode Roundup: EWJ & FLJP

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Jeremy Schwartz, Global Chief Investment Officer at WisdomTree Asset Management, about investing in Japan, the best-performing major market globally in the first quarter. Last year, Japanese stocks posted their best annual gain in a decade.

The Japanese government has incentivized companies to improve corporate governance and use their capital efficiently, leading to significant improvements in dividends, share buybacks, and the unwinding of cross-shareholdings.

Last year, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) increased its stake in Japan's five largest trading houses. Buffett stated that he likes these stocks for their earnings yields and dividends.

Global money managers now view Japan as a much more attractive investment destination than China. Chinese individual investors are also piling into Japanese shares, having been burned by their domestic stocks and real estate investments.

The late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe launched an aggressive policy—popularly known as "Abenomics"—to put the country back on the growth path and end the deflationary spiral.

Last month, the Bank of Japan ended an era of negative interest rates and raised interest rates for the first time since 2007, signaling that the country has finally exited from decades of deflation.

The yen recently plunged to a new 34-year low against the dollar. The decline in the currency boosts sales and profits for Japanese exporters. Currency-hedged ETFs have significantly outperformed unhedged Japan funds as well as the S&P 500 index.

After many "lost decades," Japanese stocks remain attractively valued despite the recent surge, particularly compared to US stocks.

The government is spending billions to attract semiconductor giants like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM as it tries to regain its status as a major semiconductor power amid rising tensions.

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund DXJ holds dividend-paying exporters. Well-known companies like Toyota Motor TM and Mitsubishi Financial Group MUFG are its top holdings.

The iShares MSCI Japan ETF EWJ is the most popular product in this category, while the Franklin FTSE Japan ETF FLJP is the cheapest.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ): ETF Research Reports

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ): ETF Research Reports

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP): ETF Research Reports

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.