Can T-Mobile's Customer-Focused Strategy Benefit the Stock?

T-Mobile, US, Inc. (TMUS) is focusing on its customer-focused strategy with immaculate planning to keep residents, visitors, first responders and media connected across New York City during major holiday events. From Thanksgiving parades and Christmas tree lightings to New Year’s Eve celebrations, its 5G network delivers fast, reliable service even during peak demand.

As New York becomes busier during major celebrations, T-Mobile is enhancing its network to handle the increased data usage. The company is adding an extra 5G capacity, deploying mobile sites, implementing smart, real-time traffic management across multiple network layers and placing engineers on-site to monitor and fix issues in real-time for New Year’s Eve in Times Square.

T-Mobile works closely with city agencies, event organizers and public-safety teams to ensure reliable communication and smooth operations during major events. Additionally, the company is collaborating with CNN to support mobile journalism through its SuperMobile connectivity solution, enabling reliable live digital streams during the holiday season.

Besides providing strong connectivity, T-Mobile also offers various flexible plans, clear pricing and customer-friendly perks, helping people save money during the holiday season. The company’s customer-focused approach not only keeps people connected but also strengthens its reputation, attracting more customers to its network.

How Are Competitors Performing in the Upcoming Holiday Seasons?

T-Mobile faces stiff competition from AT&T Inc. (T) and Verizon Communications, Inc. (VZ). AT&T is expanding its 5G network and improving speeds to give customers smooth, reliable service for calls, streaming, payments and navigation during the holidays. AT&T offers exciting holiday deals with discounts on smartphones and special data plans, and provides offers to give customers more value during the festive season.

Verizon is boosting its network in busy areas to ensure reliable connectivity during increased holiday travel, shopping and events. During holiday seasons, Verizon makes customer-focused initiatives, including special festive offers, device promotions and increased customer support readiness to meet customer satisfaction.

TMUS’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

T-Mobile has lost 7.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 1.8%.



From a valuation standpoint, T-Mobile trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.43, above the industry tally of 1.82.



TMUS’ earnings estimates for 2025 have declined 2.4% to $9.88 per share over the past 60 days, while the same for 2026 have also dropped 1.6% to $11.24.



T-Mobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

