Can Stride Maintain the 20% Enrollment Growth Trend Into FY26?

Stride, Inc. LRN ended fiscal 2025 with an average enrollment growth of 20.4% year over year, with the General Education segment’s enrollment going up 13.2% and the same for the Career Learning segment increasing 32.5%. Amid market risks, the company is witnessing meaningful gains from the shift in demand patterns among students and parents toward tech-based alternatives and career-focused programs.



Based on the market’s demand trends, LRN is mainly focusing on making meaningful investments across all its programs, especially on the career platform. Moreover, due to the increased consideration of AI or AI-based tools, the company is also gradually incorporating AI in its programs in a responsible and impactful manner. Its main focus is on the foundational areas and technologies that it can leverage for better customer outcomes and experiences.



Besides incorporating AI, Stride is making meaningful gains in tutoring services, which have been gaining traction since fiscal 2025. Through its K12 Tutoring service portfolio, the company offers personalized online tutoring services to school students, providing them with an additional boost toward academic gains. It has further investments planned for this platform over the next few years, aiming to offer better teacher tools and tutor experiences to students.



Moving into fiscal 2026, Stride highlighted its intention to continue investing in its products and services amid a fairly positive funding environment. Moreover, due to the favorable demand trends for its services, LRN expects enrollment growth of between 10% and 15% year over year for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, positioning it well for fiscal 2026 and beyond.

Stride’s Competition in the Education Market

Stride faces a dynamic competitive landscape as it expands its reach in online education, particularly against Coursera, Inc. COUR and Strategic Education, Inc. STRA.



Coursera’s model offers flexibility and global recognition, but Stride’s ability to integrate tutoring and support services across its portfolio has provided stickier enrollment growth, especially in career-oriented pathways. On the other hand, Strategic Education, with its established presence through Capella and Strayer, competes closely with Stride on adult learners, focusing on affordability and workforce-aligned programs.



Coursera has been at the forefront with AI-powered personalized recommendations and enterprise-level integrations, while Strategic Education is embedding AI into student advising and skill assessments. Stride, meanwhile, is differentiating itself by deploying AI not just for learning personalization but also for tutoring and administrative automation, which could enhance scalability.

LRN Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Virginia-based education company have trended upward 58.3% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Schools industry, the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LRN stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.85, as shown in the chart below. The stock's overvaluation compared with its industry peers indicates its strong potential in the market, given the favorable trends supporting it.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of LRN

LRN’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have moved north over the past 30 days to $8.58 per share. The revised estimated figure for fiscal 2026 implies year-over-year growth of 5.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LRN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

